UAE: BAPS Hindu Mandir belongs to everybody, says temple project head

Published: Wed 14 Feb 2024, 4:50 PM Last updated: Wed 14 Feb 2024, 4:52 PM

The first traditional Hindu stone temple in the Middle East is a symbol of religious tolerance, cultural harmony, and community development, said Pujya Brahmaviharidas Swami, the project head of the BAPS Hindu Mandir (temple) in Abu Dhabi.

“This historic temple serves as a symbol of unity and understanding between different faiths and religions. Just imagine a ruler of an Islamic country giving land to a Hindu temple, where our lead architect is a Christian Catholic, the project director is a Sikh, the chief consultant is an atheist, the foundation designer is a Buddhist, the chairman is a Jain, and construction contractors are Parsis,” said Brahmaviharidas Swami, who has been promoting the values peace and harmony in the region for decades.

He reiterated that the pink sandstone temple, a shining example of cultural diversity, is open for everyone irrespective of their religion or belief.

“This temple doesn’t belong to the people who created it, but to the people who visit it. The temple belongs to the people who transform themselves by coming here. This is a place that will bring smiles to the faces of every visitor. This temple will spread the message of love and harmony.”

Brahmaviharidas Swami recounted the challenges faced in the past years, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, which were all tackled with the constant support of the UAE leadership and the general public.

“They always made us feel at home. Not just the rulers, but the citizens and expat community members have been very kind.”

Brahmaviharidas Swami said it’s only ironic that the grand temple in Abu Mureikhah, which today blooms in the desert like a lotus, was envisioned in a desert.

“In 1997, our spiritual leader Pramukh Swami Maharaj, visited a desert in Sharjah. While having a conversation, he spoke about having love and harmony between all cultures and countries. Out of the blue, he started saying a prayer that ‘May there be a temple built in Abu Dhabi, and may it bring countries, cultures, religions, and communities closer together’. It was an almost impossible dream. Today the dream has been realised.”

The iconic temple has seven towering spires representative of the seven emirates of the country. The Mandir, built according to the ancient Hindu ‘shilpa shastras’ – Sanskrit scriptures of architecture, and has been created with more than 30,000 carved stone pieces.

Showcasing captivating narratives from Indian epics like the Ramayana and Mahabharata, and Hindu scriptures, this eco-friendly temple boasts intricate designs, value tales, and symbolism drawn from diverse civilisations from across the world including Arabian, Egyptian, Mesopotamian, Aztec, and Indian cultures.

Adorned with 250 meticulously etched tales on stone and marble, the Mandir stands as a testament to the harmonious coexistence of traditions and the celebration of shared values.

“I wish the people who come here feel transformed into volunteers and ambassadors of peace and harmony. This is the need of the hour in a divisive and polarised world. Let’s make the world smile,” said Brahmaviharidas Swami

Residents have been urged to visit the temple after March 1. Registrations for visits can be made through the official website https://www.mandir.ae, or through the Festival of Harmony mobile app.

