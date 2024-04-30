UAE banks make history by achieving over Dh650 billion in investments

Published: Tue 30 Apr 2024, 12:46 PM

The investments of banks operating in the UAE exceeded the barrier of Dh650 billion at the end of last February, achieving the highest level in its history, according to the latest statistics of the UAE Central Bank.

Central Bank statistics, issued in the banking indicators report issued today, showed an increase in the investments of banks operating in the country on an annual basis by 20.6 per cent, reaching Dh652.7 billion at the end of last February.

This was in comparison to about Dh541.4 billion in February 2023, an increase equivalent to Dh111.3 billion within 12 months.

According to the Central Bank, bank investments increased on a monthly basis by 2 per cent compared to Dh640.1 billion last January, an increase equivalent to Dh12.6 billion in one month. While since the beginning of this year they increased by about 2.9 per cent, or the equivalent of Dh18.3 billion, compared to about Dh634.4 billion at the end of last year.

Bonds held until maturity accounted for the largest share of bank investments, at about 49.1 per cent, reaching Dh320.6 billion at the end of last February, an increase on a monthly basis of 3.02 per cent, and an increase on an annual basis of about 39.2 per cent.

The share of banks' investments in securities that represent debts owed to others (debt securities) amounted to about 40.9 per cent of the total investments, reaching Dh267 billion at the end of last February, an increase on a monthly basis by about 1.3 per cent and on an annual basis by 7.3 per cent.

Bank investments in stocks reached Dh15.8 billion last February, an increase on an annual basis of about 31.7 per cent compared to Dh12 billion in February 2023, while it decreased on a monthly basis by 1.25 per cent compared to about Dh16 billion in January 2024.

Other bank investments amounted to about Dh49.3 billion at the end of last February, which are the same numbers recorded in the previous January.

It is noteworthy that bank investments do not include the bank’s deposit with the Central Bank in the form of certificates of deposit and cash bills.

