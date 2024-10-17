UAE: Bangladesh appoints Rashedujjaman as new consul-general in Dubai

Bangladesh on Thursday appointed Mohammed Rashedujjaman as the new consul-general for Dubai and the Northern Emirates, replacing BM Jamal Hossain.

Rashedujjaman presented his “Letter of Commission” to Rashid Abdulla Al Qaseer, deputy director of the Dubai Office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) of the UAE.

The new consul general thanked the UAE government for hosting a large number of expatriate Bangladeshis in the country, who are contributing to both Bangladesh and the UAE economies.

The consul general sought the support and cooperation of MoFA to safeguard the well-being of expatriate Bangladeshis in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. He also expressed his intention to explore new opportunities in the areas of trade, business and investment between the two countries.

Bangladeshis are among the largest foreign workers in the UAE. Many have benefited also from the two-month amnesty scheme launched by the UAE last month. They are also one of the main source of remittances for the South Asian country.

Rashedujjaman and Al Qaseer expressed hope that their respective offices would work closely across all areas of mutual interest. To support their countrymen, the consulate last month set up a help desk at the Al Awir immigration centre for Bangladeshi nationals seeking amnesty. ALSO READ: Amnesty in UAE: Bangladesh consulate sets up help desk in Al Awir