UAE: Bakery closed for posing 'significant risk' to public health

Published: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 12:43 PM

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority has issued an administrative decision to close a bakery in the emirate, the authority announced on Friday.

The decision was issued after the eatery was found violating Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its associated legislation.

Dana Bakeries and Market, located in Abu Dhabi Industrial City (ICAD 2) with the trade license number CN-4932311, was found to pose a "significant risk to public health", the authority said in the announcement.