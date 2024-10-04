UAE: Bakery closed for posing 'significant risk' to public health

The residential facilities will be spread over five areas
The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority has issued an administrative decision to close a bakery in the emirate, the authority announced on Friday.
The decision was issued after the eatery was found violating Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its associated legislation.
Dana Bakeries and Market, located in Abu Dhabi Industrial City (ICAD 2) with the trade license number CN-4932311, was found to pose a "significant risk to public health", the authority said in the announcement.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Just last week, two restaurants were shut down in Abu Dhabi for violating food safety laws. The first facility to be closed was 'Koukab Zuhal' located in the capital's Musaffah Industrial City. The authority also shut down 'Panoor' restaurant in Mohammed Bin Zayed City.
ALSO READ:
The residential facilities will be spread over five areas
The group of violators was found hunting in the sandy area of North Khattam
Residents have turned to social media to share their excitement about the visibility of the star in the night sky, linking it to cooler temperatures
Urban planners believe not just tolling but alternate and accessible transport options can have a significant impact on the emirate's traffic congestion
The iPhone 16 Pro Max is priced at Rs144,900 in India
Sheikh Mohamed was met at Cairo International Airport by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi
The Ministry of Interior has introduced new changes to the vehicle and driving licence section on its digital platform
The Bangladeshi and his friends purchased five tickets, with one being the winning one