UAE authority warns residents of fake job ads on social media

These scams work in five steps, that the authority has detailed in a post

Published: Fri 24 May 2024, 6:18 PM

New fake job advertisements have been making the rounds on social media, Ras Al Khaimah police has warned.

The authority took to Instagram to inform residents of the new fraud.


It also told residents of how these scams work in 5 steps, which have been detailed in the post.

How they work:


1. A fake job is announced online and on social media

2. Victim(s) register for this job

3. The applicant is made to believe that the job is for the sales department of a company.

4. The money is received from others and transferred into other bank accounts

5. The applicant gets rewarded for their task, unaware that the money is illegal

The authority has urged residents who suspect that they are victims of such a scam to file a report at the nearest police station immediately. This is because even the victim is subject to legal accountability.

