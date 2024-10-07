UAE authority warns of company operating without licence

A UAE authority on Monday announced that ZaraFX marketing services CO L.L.C did not have any licence from it.

The company does not hold any licence with the Securities and Commodity Authority to engage in any financial activities or services subject to the regulation and licensing of the authority.

Recommended For You

The authority disclaimed any responsibility for any dealings with the above mentioned company.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The company's address has been defined as 'undefined' by the authority.