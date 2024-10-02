UAE authority warns investors of 'unknown party' impersonating FH Capital

Every ticket bought this month also secures a spot in the grand draw on November 3
An 'unknown party' is impersonating the identity of the company FH Capital, the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) said in a post on X.
The authority warned investors that the impersonator is using forged documents. SCA also called on investors to verify the truth of the entity before signing any agreements or making financial transfers or signing agreements.
The data of licensed companies can be found on SCA's website, which can be accessed to avoid falling prey to fraudulent practices, the authority added.
