UAE authority warns about domestic worker scams on social media

Published: Tue 19 Sep 2023, 10:55 AM

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has come out with another warning about a common scam in the UAE, where the fraudsters post fake advertisements for domestic workers available for hire for low rates. The posts are often accompanied with photos or videos of the maid as well.

The authority has listed reasons why people may fall for such scams:

1. Lack of awareness: People may be unaware of the licences recruitment agencies require to advertise their services or domestic workers on social media.

2. Demand: Such scammers often exploit seasons where domestic workers are in high demand, preying on the victim's need for help.

3. Lower costs: These scammers advertise maids at a much lower rate than official agencies in order to entice victims.

The consequences of such scams can be very harmful:

1. Victims may lose significant amounts of money to the fraudsters.

2. It is difficult to find and prosecute the perpetrators of the crime.

3. The maid advertised may be residing in the country illegally, in violation of residency laws.

How to protect oneself

The authority often puts out such notices to warn residents against possible scams. People are asked to be vigilant while surfing the Internet and interacting with social media posts, and to always double check information with official sources.

Domestic workers must only be recruited through licensed recruitment agencies. This is the safest way to ensure that the worker is vetted, has the required permits, and is reliable. Recruitment agencies can be verified on the website of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE). Residents can also call 600590000 to verify agencies that they find on social media.

