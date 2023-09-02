UAE: Authority issues statement on 'money deposit' audio recording being shared on social media

A ministerial delegation from Arab nations and the 57-member OIC is expected to be in Washington today to meet US officials and press for an end to the war
Judicial authorities in Abu Dhabi on Saturday issued an important notice clarifying a "money deposit" message and audio recording that have been making the rounds on social media.
The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) confirmed the authenticity of a letter attributed to it, specifying the deposit of sums of money in the execution files, which were sent to the beneficiary. The amount, it said, was based on the data that had been recorded in its electronic system.
However, an audio recording accompanying the message is "misleading and unfounded and does not belong to the beneficiary of the deposit", the ADJD stressed.
The authority urged the public to refrain from spreading rumours and false information. Legal measures will be taken against the person who published the misleading audio recording.
In the UAE, sharing rumours and false, misleading information is a serious offence punishable by fines of up to Dh200,000 and imprisonment.
