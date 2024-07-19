UAE authority issues security alert for Google Chrome users

Published: Fri 19 Jul 2024, 12:33 PM Last updated: Fri 19 Jul 2024, 12:34 PM

Google Chrome users in the UAE are urged to update to the latest version of the free web browser, as the tech giant recently released security updates to address vulnerabilities in the desktop version of the free web browser.

The UAE Cyber Security Council on Friday recommended that Chrome users update their devices' browser to the latest version by Google.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

These vulnerabilities, if ignored, could allow hackers to access devices, steal data, or even execute malicious codes into one's systems.

The security council also advised users to circulate this information with various entities and partners.