UAE authority issues house fire safety advisory

Published: Fri 9 Aug 2024, 2:57 PM Last updated: Fri 9 Aug 2024, 3:30 PM

With temperatures crossing 50 degrees on some days, sweltering conditions have taken a toll on people worldwide. While auto experts in the UAE are raising awareness about the potential risks posed to vehicles during the summer months, authorities are intensifying their efforts to raise awareness on doing preventive measures to keep the houses safe from fire.

As temperature soars in summer, the risks of house fires are higher. UAE residents are urged to take extra precaution as high temperatures may result in fire incidents.

The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence has issued safety tips and guidelines, urging residents to follow preventive measures to keep everyone safe in the event of a home fire. These are: