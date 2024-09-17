Where does UAE stand in global 'tech cold war'? Top official explains model approach

Omran Sharaf, UAE assistant minister of Foreign Affairs for Advanced Science and Technology

Published: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 7:42 PM Last updated: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 7:54 PM

The UAE is strategically positioned at the forefront of innovation and geopolitics and is making notable advances in artificial intelligence and space exploration. This was stated by Omran Sharaf, UAE assistant minister of Foreign Affairs for Advanced Science and Technology, on the second day of the inaugural Hili Forum in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

In a session titled 'Geotech: A New Reality?', Sharaf and Nicholas Butts, director of Global Cyber Security and AI Emerging Technology Policy at Microsoft, offered an in-depth look at how technological advancements are reshaping global power dynamics and influencing international relations.

They noted that in today’s tech-driven world, technology is emerging as the new axis of power, with nations racing to secure their influence, noting that "technology and geopolitics intersect more than ever before".

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The intersection has led to a so-called "tech cold war" characterised by a global competition over emerging technologies.

Sharaf emphasised the UAE's significant role in this evolving technology landscape. He said: “The UAE is strategically positioned at the crossroads of innovation and geopolitics.”

He pointed out that the UAE’s balance between fostering technological advancements and ensuring national security serves as a model for other countries.

He also underscored that the UAE’s proactive approach is crucial given the region’s complex geopolitical environment.

Butts also highlighted the UAE's impressive technological achievements. He said, “I don’t know how many of you are familiar, but Technology Innovation Institute (TII) and UAE are doing a lot of really cool things.”

TII is a leading global research centre which is part of Abu Dhabi Government’s Advanced Technology Research Council. It oversees technology research in the emirate and is dedicated to pushing the frontiers of knowledge.