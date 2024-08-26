UAE astronomy centre captures explosion from star 20 times bigger than Sun

Photo: Astronomy Center/X

Published: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 5:31 PM Last updated: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 5:35 PM

A UAE astronomy centre captured a powerful cosmic explosion throughout the night of August 25 in Abu Dhabi.

The Al Khatem Astronomical Observatory located in the capital's desert, monitored and documented the phenomenon that was most likely caused due to the explosion of a large star located in a galaxy more than six billion light years away.

As per the Astronomy Centre, this star is 20 times the size of the Sun. The cosmic event was named GRB 240825A. Astronomers were able to document the process by monitoring the optical afterglow that followed the explosion.

The observatory was the third in the world to publish the results of this phenomenon.