UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi sends heartfelt greetings from space as Japan's PM visits Emirates

Mon 17 Jul 2023

In a heart-warming post, Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi has greeted the people of Japan from the International Space Station (ISS) as the country’s Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida arrived in the UAE on Monday.

He met with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as reported by the state news agency WAM.

Al Neyadi in his recent post tweeted, “Hello and こんにちは to all our friends from #Japan. I am sharing this photo of the Japanese capital #Tokyo on the occasion of the Prime Minister of Japan's visit to the UAE. Today marks a historic milestone for both nations. With the signing of strategic agreements between MBRSC and Japanese partners, we are paving the way for a promising future. Japan holds a special place in my heart, and I will never forget the wonderful days I spent there during the preparations for my mission.”

In March this year, Al Neyadi joined NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 as a member and commenced a six-month expedition to the ISS.

As part of their ongoing space collaboration, the UAE arranged for the astronaut to undergo training in Japan ahead of his present mission.

In the previous year, he dedicated a week to training at Tsukuba alongside the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) in readiness for his upcoming assignment.

However, the noteworthy accomplishment in the realm of space exploration for Japan and the UAE can be traced back to July 2020 when the Mars Hope Probe commenced its journey from the Tanegashima Space Center, aboard Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ rocket.

The H-IIA launch F42 vehicle is recognized as Japan's premier spacecraft launcher and is widely regarded as one of the most dependable worldwide.

The successful launch of the Hope Probe on July 20, marked the 45th consecutive triumph for the H-IIA/H-IIB launches, with an impressive overall success rate of 98 percent. The Emirates Mars Mission (EMM) planning commenced six years prior to 2020, and the probe, accompanied by the initial group of Emirati engineers, spent a year collaborating with their Japanese counterparts to facilitate the mission's operations.

Others space explorations with Japanese partners

The ongoing collaboration between the MBRSC and its Japanese counterparts has facilitated additional space exploration endeavours, including satellite launches and supporting the UAE's inaugural mission attempt to the Moon.

The MBRSC and its Japanese partners last year expanded on their more than ten-year collaboration, which was recognized with an official visit to the centre by H.E. Akio Isomata, Ambassador of Japan to the UAE, who was welcomed by H.E. Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General of MBRSC.

The visit marked the key milestones achieved together and further strengthened the relationship between MBRSC and Japanese partners.

Some of the significant partnerships include:

The most sophisticated satellite built by the UAE, KhalifaSat, was successfully launched on Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ rocket from JAXA’s Tanegashima Space Centre, Japan.

The KIBO Robot Programming Challenge as part of the Zayed Ambition mission was in partnership with JAXA.

Emirates Lunar Mission “Rashid rover” endeavoured to launch to the surface of the Moon onboard ispace, inc. lander, earlier this year.

The MBRSC and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) are members of the Sentinel Asia Initiative, an international collaboration among space agencies, disaster management agencies, and international agencies for applying remote sensing and Web-GIS technologies to support disaster management in the Asia-Pacific region.

