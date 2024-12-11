UAE armed forces all set for spectacular military parade in Al Ain on Friday

Final preparations are underway for the 'Union Fortress 10' military parade that is set to be held on Friday, December 13, at 4pm. The parade will be held at an 26,000-capacity arena located at Al Ain International Airport.

The parade, held under the patronage of President Sheikh Mohamed and organised by the Ministry of Defence, highlights the readiness of the various formations and units of the UAE Armed Forces.

Being held under the theme, "Pride and Loyalty, Pledge and Allegiance, Security and Prosperity", key forces including the Land Force, Air Force and Air Defence, Presidential Guard, Joint Aviation, National Guard, and Abu Dhabi Police have joined forces with the MoD for the premier national event's 10th edition.

The past nine editions of the "Union Fortress" travelled to different emirates with the inaugural event being held at Abu Dhabi Corniche held in March 2017.