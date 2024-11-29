UAE: Are you the Emirati who won gold bar worth Dh79,000? Big Ticket is looking for you

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

An Emirati woman was named this week's first lucky gold bar winner in the Big Ticket daily e-draw, but she is currently uncontactable.

Budoor Al Kaaldi won on November 22 with her winning ticket number being 269-396502, which she had purchased online.

But, despite multiple attempts by the organisers to contact her via phone and email, she has yet to respond to claim her prize.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Meanwhile, six others are also proud winners of the stunning 24K gold bar weighing 250 grams, valued at Dh79,000.

Among this week’s lucky winners were an IT professional, accountant and a farmer from India.

The other six winners:

Aju Maman Mathew

Winner on November 23

An engineer living in Ras Al Khaimah with his family has been a loyal Big Ticket participant for the past seven years. This time, luck finally smiled on Aju as he won a prize, which he shares with a close friend. He plans to sell the gold bar and use his share to make strategic investments, continuing to aim for financial growth while enjoying the thrill of participating in the Big Ticket draws. When asked if he will continue to purchase Big Ticket raffle tickets, he mentioned that he will keep trying his luck!

Muthu Kannan Selvam

Winner on November 24

Originally from India, Muthu is currently residing in the UAE. He purchased his lucky winning ticket in-store, with ticket number 269-435786, and his excitement knows no bounds.

Sandeep Patil

Winner on November 25

Sandeep, an IT professional based in Dubai’s Media City, has been purchasing Big Ticket raffle tickets for over four years with a group of his closest friends. Living in Dubai with his family, Sandeep decided to take advantage of the buy-2-get-2 deal, and to his delight, the free ticket turned out to be the winning one. He plans to sell the gold bar and use his share to invest in his child’s education, making the win even more meaningful for his family’s future.

Rajesh K V Vasu

Winner on November 26