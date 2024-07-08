E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Applying for visa? Now get digitally-stamped bank statements for free

Dubai's largest bank said it will also provide a physical stamp facility to its customers who request it

by

Waheed Abbas
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month

Published: Mon 8 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM

Applying for a visa to the US, Schengen region or any other country? Now, you can get a bank statement digitally stamped instantly for free while applying for the visa.

Dubai’s Emirates NBD is offering bank statements with digital stamps to its customers, which they can use for various purposes.


However, the emirate’s largest bank said it will also provide a physical stamp facility to its customers who request it.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


A bank statement with a stamp is required for multiple purposes, but mainly for visa applications by foreign missions in the UAE. A healthy bank statement enhances the chances of getting visas to Europe, the US and other advanced countries.

“The acceptance of a digitally stamped bank statement for visa applications may vary depending on the country and specific institution. Some consulates and embassies may accept digitally stamped documents, while others may still require traditional physical stamps. To accommodate these varying requirements, Emirates NBD is committed to providing flexible solutions for our customers,” the lender said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

Customers who need a physically stamped bank statement can apply through the bank’s app, website or call centre. Customers will receive the requested statement through courier within two days for a nominal fee.

The Dubai-based lender is the first in the UAE to introduce a digital stamp facility to its customers.

A maximum of six months' statements can be requested via the website. If a customer requires a stamped statement for over 6 months and up to 3 years tenure, he/she can visit the nearest branch before 2 pm with his/her Emirates ID or passport for identification.

The digitally stamped statement is issued within 5 working days and customers will receive an SMS with the request details on his/her registered mobile number with the bank.

The lender stated that the digitally stamped bank statement will allow customers to access their digitally stamped statements anytime and anywhere, eliminating the need to visit a physical branch.

This will also do away with the need for customers to wait in line at the bank and cut down paper usage, thus reducing carbon footprint.

ALSO READ:

Waheed Abbas

More news from UAE