E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE announces women mandatory on board of directors for some firms from 2025

At least one seat must be allocated for women after the end of term of the current boards

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 12:27 PM

Last updated: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 1:43 PM

Women must be represented on private joint-stock companies' board of directors, according to a new decision issued by the Ministry of Economy.

This will be implemented starting from January 2025. At least one seat must be allocated for women after the end of term of the current boards, according to the new decision.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The decision aims to expand the presence and representation of women on the boards of directors of private joint-stock companies.

Representation of women in different institutions is a priority for the UAE. In 2018, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the then-President of the UAE directed authorities to allocate 50 per cent seats for women in the Federal National Council. Sheikh Zayed also passed a law in 2020 decreeing equal wages for men and women for the same job, as determined by market standards.

In 2024, women in UAE have been increasingly active in the commercial and business sector. As of August 2024, the Ministry of Economy announced that the total number of commercial licences owned by Emirati women reached 135,171 licences, an increase of 23 per cent from the end of 2023.

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy said that the decision would further facilitate the UAE's vision of fostering gender balance.

Sheikha Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, stated that the move was issued under the directives of Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of UAE Gender Balance Council.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE