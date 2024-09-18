UAE announces women mandatory on board of directors for some firms from 2025

Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 12:27 PM Last updated: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 1:43 PM

Women must be represented on private joint-stock companies' board of directors, according to a new decision issued by the Ministry of Economy.

This will be implemented starting from January 2025. At least one seat must be allocated for women after the end of term of the current boards, according to the new decision.

The decision aims to expand the presence and representation of women on the boards of directors of private joint-stock companies.

Representation of women in different institutions is a priority for the UAE. In 2018, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the then-President of the UAE directed authorities to allocate 50 per cent seats for women in the Federal National Council. Sheikh Zayed also passed a law in 2020 decreeing equal wages for men and women for the same job, as determined by market standards.