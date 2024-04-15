UAE

UAE announces remote work for all govt employees due to unstable weather

The directive exempts those with certain job requirements

by

Web Desk
Published: Mon 15 Apr 2024, 9:20 PM

Last updated: Mon 15 Apr 2024, 9:28 PM

All government employees in UAE have been directed to work remotely due to unstable weather conditions across the country.

Under the directives of the Council of Ministers, govt employees will observe remote work on Tuesday, April 16.


Under the move, certain federal employees have been exempted whose jobs require presence at the workplace, taking into account the weather condition that the country is going through.

Private sector companies on the other hand have been asked to take precautions in outdoor work environments where it is difficult to suspend operations.

