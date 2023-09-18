3-day weekend in UAE: Public holiday for Prophet's birthday announced

Strict rules are in place for two-wheeler users in Dubai, and speeding can get one fined up to Dh300
The UAE has announced the official paid holiday to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).
Federal government employees will get a day off on Friday, September 29, to mark the occasion.
Since most government employees get Saturday-Sunday off, the holiday translates into a three-day weekend for them. Private sector employees will get Friday off as well since the UAE Cabinet grants the same number of leaves to workers of both private and public sectors.
This would be the last long weekend in the UAE, as the National Day holidays fall on December 2 and 3 — Saturday and Sunday.
This year, residents enjoyed multiple long weekends, including a six-day break to mark Islamic holiday Eid Al Adha and a four-day one for Eid Al Fitr.
Though the official holidays for 2024 are yet to be announced, residents are likely to get a six-day break to mark Eid Al Fitr and a five-day weekend for Eid Al Adha.
