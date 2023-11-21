UAE announces official public holidays for 2024

The super sale happens twice a year and offers reduced prices across lifestyle, electronics, fashion, beauty and homeware products
The UAE Cabinet on Tuesday approved the official calendar of public holidays for the next year.
This applies for the government and private sectors. In the country, a unified list for both sectors ensures employees get equal number of days off.
According to a post shared by the government, below is the full list of holidays for this year.
As evident, most of the holidays mentioned on the list are based on the Hijri Islamic calendar. Their corresponding Gregorian dates will depend on moon-sighting.
Here the dates:
