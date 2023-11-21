UAE

UAE announces official public holidays for 2024

In the UAE, a unified list for the public and private sectors ensures employees get equal number of days off

by

Web Desk
Published: Tue 21 Nov 2023, 5:00 PM

Last updated: Tue 21 Nov 2023, 5:19 PM

The UAE Cabinet on Tuesday approved the official calendar of public holidays for the next year.

This applies for the government and private sectors. In the country, a unified list for both sectors ensures employees get equal number of days off.

According to a post shared by the government, below is the full list of holidays for this year.

As evident, most of the holidays mentioned on the list are based on the Hijri Islamic calendar. Their corresponding Gregorian dates will depend on moon-sighting.

Here the dates:

  • Nea Year's Day: January 1, 2024
  • Eid Al Fitr: Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3, 1445 AH
  • Arafat Day: Dhu Al-Hijjah 9, 1445 AH
  • Eid Al Adha: Dhu Al-Hijjah 10 to 12, 1445 AH
  • Islamic New Year: Muharram 1, 1446 AH
  • Prophet's Birthday: Rabi' Al-Awwal 12, 1446 AH
  • UAE National Day: December 2 and 3, 2024

ALSO READ:

