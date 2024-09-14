UAE announces new humanitarian projects, $10.25 million for Sudan

Published: Sat 14 Sep 2024, 11:25 AM

The United Arab Emirates has announced the launch of new humanitarian projects in Chad as well as a $10.25 million contribution to the United Nations aimed at supporting Sudanese refugee women affected by the ongoing crisis in the country, underscoring the UAE's dedication to addressing the urgent needs of women and children in the region, with a particular focus on healthcare, psychosocial support, and other essential aid. The UAE also committed $100 million at the Paris Donors Conference in April 2024.

The announcement was made during a trip by Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and Special Envoy of the Foreign Minister, to Chad on September 13. The UAE delegation met with Sudanese women refugees affected by the current conflict, Sudanese women civil society leaders, and UN agencies involved in humanitarian support, as well as Fatime Aldjineh Garfa, Minister Delegate to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Bachar Ali Souleymane, Governor General of Ouaddai Province. The delegation received a field briefing on the challenges of humanitarian aid distribution in parts of Sudan experiencing conflict and famine and recent improvements in humanitarian aid access.

The delegation also conducted fact-finding visits to humanitarian sites, including a refugee assistance centre and the Abéché Field Hospital constructed by the UAE to provide medical treatment for Sudanese refugees fleeing the conflict. The initiative reflects the UAE's commitment to understanding and addressing the priorities of the affected communities and ensuring that aid is effectively targeted.

The $10.25 million contribution will be allocated to UN agencies with expertise in providing assistance to women. $3 million will be dedicated to the World Health Organisation for maternal and child health for Sudanese refugees in Chad. $2 million will be contributed to the UN Population Fund for women's health and sexual-and-gender-based-violence programming for Sudanese refugees in Chad. $250,000 will support the UN World Food Programme's gender-responsive programming in Chad. $3 million will be provided to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees for social cohesion programming between Sudanese refugee women and Chadian women in the host community. $2 million will go to the UN Women's Peace and Humanitarian Fund, which provides direct funding for women-led civil society groups.

Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, said, "Through this additional contribution, the UAE reaffirms its unwavering commitment to supporting those affected by conflict, especially women and children, who are often the most vulnerable. Our efforts in Chad, alongside our international partners, highlight the UAE's holistic approach to humanitarian aid—one that prioritises immediate relief while empowering communities for the future. We thank our partners and civil society organisations, and stand ready to continue our support, to ensure that these vital resources reach those in need effectively and swiftly."

Nusseibeh said, "Our visit to Chad and our $10.25 million contribution reflects the UAE's steadfast commitment to addressing the needs of women affected by the Sudan crisis. We are here to ensure that our support is responsive to those directly impacted and to reinforce our ongoing humanitarian efforts. Our approach is centred on listening to women affected by the crisis and ensuring that our aid effectively meets their immediate and longer-term needs.