UAE announces Islamic New Year holiday for private sector employees

Published: Tue 2 Jul 2024, 3:54 PM Last updated: Tue 2 Jul 2024, 4:06 PM

July 7 will be a paid holiday for private sector employees in the UAE, it was announced on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) declared the holiday — which falls on a Sunday — on the occasion of Hijri New Year. On the Islamic calendar, this date translates to Muharram 1, marking the start of the new Hijri year 1446 AH.

Other countries like Oman have also announced a holiday for the Hijri New Year, for both public and private sector employees, on July 7, translating into a long weekend for government employees, and private sector companies who operate on a 5-day work-week.