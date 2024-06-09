Up to Dh150,000 fines: UAE announces tighter telemarketing rules

Temperatures will reach up to 44ºC and 41ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively
The UAE government has tightened regulations on telemarketing via phone calls, implementing new controls and mechanisms. Violators will face administrative penalties, including warnings and fines of up to Dh150,000.
Starting from mid-August 2024, gradual administrative penalties will be imposed on violators, ranging from warnings and fines up to Dh150,000. The violating company may face more severe measures such as partial or complete suspension of activity, license cancellation, removal from the commercial registry, cutting off telecommunications services, and deprivation of telecommunications services in the country for up to one year.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The new regulations make it imperative for marketing companies to obtain prior approval from the competent authority before engaging in telemarketing activities.
Individuals are prohibited from making marketing calls using phones registered in their names. All marketing calls must originate from phones registered in the name of the licenced telemarketing company.
Marketing calls are only permitted between 9am and 6pm and it is strictly prohibited to call numbers registered on the Do Not Call Registry (DNCR).
According to the law, if a consumer refuses a service or product during the first call, a follow-up call is prohibited. A maximum of one call per day is allowed if the consumer does not answer or ends the call.
Protecting the consumer's rights, the law allows them to have the right to file complaints with the competent authority regarding any violations of these marketing call regulations.
In May, the Cabinet approved a decision to regulate cold calling. The latest measures by the Ministry of Economy and the TDRA aim to protect consumers from unwanted telemarketing practices and enhance the overall quality of marketing activities within the UAE.
ALSO READ:
Temperatures will reach up to 44ºC and 41ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively
Hundreds of cancer survivors were honoured by the Emirates Oncology Society on Friday
These young professionals have challenged the status quo and followed their passion
Adults, meanwhile, can buy a pavilion ticket for Dh50 or an attractions’ pass for Dh120
The events, part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, aimed at alleviating the psychological and physical suffering of the children
The Marvel-inspired motorsport event will take place on Saturday and Sunday
A 65-member field control team will organise beach operations, ensuring top security and safety standards for beachgoers
Desi Pak Punjab Restaurant will remain closed until all requirements are met and all food safety problems are addressed