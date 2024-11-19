UAE: 'Angel Eye', high-end tools at Ajman University support visually impaired in learning

Photos by SM Ayaz Zakir

For Mohammed Adil, a student of determination at Ajman University, attending classes is about more than just academics. After his lectures, he finds solace in the newly inaugurated Centre of Inclusive Learning, where he unwinds by playing his favourite games and watching TV.

“University is a place for me to learn, improve myself in every aspect, and enjoy games during my free time,” said Adil, a first-year Sociology student. “My classmates help me understand the subjects, and if I feel stressed after classes, I relax in the new department,” he added.

Adil

Ajman University inaugurated the Centre of Inclusive Learning for Students of Determination on Tuesday at the Student Hub. The centre was established under the directives of Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, chairman of the Executive Council, and chairman of the Board of Trustees of Ajman University.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The centre provides students with advanced assistive technology designed to cater to their unique needs. Alaa Sami, a Business Administration student specializing in financial management, shared how the devices are helping her and her peers. “We have machines that adapt to the requirements of students. For example, one device can change the background colour, magnify text, and highlight paragraphs. It helps students with vision problems read comfortably,” said Sami.

“Another machine allows us to scan documents or slides, which magnify and enhance our learning experience and also help us to do presentations,” added Sami.

Alaa Sami

Reem, a former student with a vision disability, described the transformative impact of this technology. “The first time I used one of these machines, it felt like a wonder. It’s a game changer for students who cannot see,” said Reem. After graduating, she now volunteers at the university, teaching Braille to students with vision impairments.

Reem highlighted another remarkable tool that helps students in practical education. “We have a machine that supports practical studies, such as architecture. It scans layouts and embosses them, allowing students with vision disabilities to understand floor plans through touch. Another device, the ‘Angel Eye,’ reads out text in both Arabic and English, making it easier to understand content,” said Reem.

Reem Dr Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University highlighted the importance of providing an inclusive learning environment. “We aim to align the educational experience with the needs and aspirations of students of determination. There’s no reason to exclude them from the same learning opportunities as others. When these students are determined to learn, we ensure they have the right environment and tools to succeed,” said Dr Seghir. “The university has been offering scholarships for students of determination for the past five years, ranging from 50 percent to 100 percent. These students deserve more than just financial support. The special equipment we provide ensures they can achieve their dreams,” added the chancellor. ayaz@khaleejtimes.com ALSO READ: UAE jobs: How to prevent discrimination when hiring people of determination AI accessibility? Blind gamer puts ChatGPT to the test