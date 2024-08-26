UAE airlifts injured woman, family after major traffic accident in Oman

Most schools in the country require parents to pay school fees on a term basis
A woman involved in a serious traffic accident with her family in Oman has been airlifted, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday. The rescue mission — fourth such in recent times — was carried out in coordination with the National Guard - National Search and Rescue Centre.
Before being brought to the UAE's Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City in a search and rescue plane, the woman received treatment at Nizwa Hospital in Oman.
In its social media post, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs commended the Omani authorities for providing support to the UAE Embassy in Muscat in making the air ambulance mission a success.
The Ministry, meanwhile, also stressed on the need for travellers to exercise caution while travelling by land, following traffic laws and adherence to speed limits so as not to endanger their lives and those of others.
