UAE airlifts injured woman, family after major traffic accident in Oman

Published: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 8:05 PM Last updated: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 9:44 PM

A woman involved in a serious traffic accident with her family in Oman has been airlifted, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday. The rescue mission — fourth such in recent times — was carried out in coordination with the National Guard - National Search and Rescue Centre.

Before being brought to the UAE's Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City in a search and rescue plane, the woman received treatment at Nizwa Hospital in Oman.

In its social media post, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs commended the Omani authorities for providing support to the UAE Embassy in Muscat in making the air ambulance mission a success.