UAE airlifts injured elderly man from Saudi Arabia in joint mission

The UAE carried out a rescue mission for an injured person in Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Wednesday.

The injured person who was in his seventies suffered a health issue during his stay in Gulf country. The UAE National Guard - National Search and Rescue Centre carried out an air ambulance mission in coordination with Saudi authorities.

After the patient received treatment at King Khalid Hospital in Saudi Arabia, he was airlifted to the UAE's Mediclinic Hospital for further treatment.

The ministry appreciated the efforts of Saudi authorities and their role in providing support to the UAE Consulate in Jeddah during the air ambulance mission.