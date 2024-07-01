New social media laws: UAE agencies work with licensed influencers to avoid hefty fines

Published: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 8:06 AM

Several advertising and marketing agencies in the UAE are now ensuring that the influencers they work with are licensed. This comes as Abu Dhabi announced that it will penalise those who conduct social media campaigns without the required permits.

Industry experts say that this is an indication that the influencer marketing industry is moving from a haphazard hobby industry to a well-regulated, formally recognised form of advertisement.

Abeer Faisal, Marketing Specialist at Omorfia Group, said they do stringent checks on the licences of their social media stars.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“The influencer industry is very big and very often, some of the campaigns we do are multimillion dollar ones,” she said. “For such campaigns, the influencer earns in excess of Dh500,000. So, the licence become extremely important for tracking purpose. Every permit has the Tax Registration Number (TRN), which is essential when billing. With such big budget shoots, it is extremely important that all licences are in place so that everything can be tracked and accounted for.”

Abeer Faisal

Starting July 1, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) will impose fines of up to Dh10,000 on social media influencers and establishments engaged in providing advertising services if they do not have a valid licence. The licence fee for individuals is Dh1,250 and for companies it is Dh5,000.

Since this announcement, enquiries for such permits have increased steadily, according to experts.

“Every day I am receiving at least five calls enquiring about the licence and its costs,” said Firose Khan, operation manager at Arabian Business Centre. “The move by Abu Dhabi to introduce penalties has definitely encouraged people to conduct their social media campaigns according to the law. Callers usually enquire about the costs of these permits in Abu Dhabi and they also ask about whether such penalties have been introduced in Dubai. Although there are no penalties in Dubai yet, we are strongly advising our clients to take an e-trader licence to carry out their influencer campaigns.”

Firose Khan

Currently, it is also possible for influencers registered in other emirates to get a licence to do a campaign in Abu Dhabi. According to the ADDED call centre, they can apply for a permit per campaign for Dh50. This can be applied through the Tamm website.

Exceptional demand

Although such penalties are not in place in other emirates, there have been speculations that the market is moving towards a more well-organised direction, say industry experts.

“We had been seeing an increase in demand since January this year,” said Noushad Hassan, from Alhind Business Centre. “Ever since Dubai introduced influencer licences in 2018, the demand for them have been increasing. However, this year the appetite has been exceptionally high. I would say 2024 is the year when my company has issued the highest number of influencer licences during our operations in the country.”

Noushad Hassan