UAE: After friend's death, retired cop now saves lives in the desert amid floods, storms

When a close friend tragically lost his life in the Al Ain desert and was only found a month later, retired police officer Youssef Abdul Karim Mohammed felt compelled to act. “The desert can be beautiful, but it’s also unpredictable and unforgiving. Losing a friend out there showed me something had to change,” said the 43-year-old Emirati. The tragedy pushed him to channel his years of expertise from the Abu Dhabi Police into founding the Al Ain Desert Rescue Team in 2018, a team dedicated to desert rescue and rapid response.

At first, Mohammed worked alone, driving out to help stranded individuals — from tourists to families, unfamiliar with the dangers of the desert. “In those early days, it was just me and my car. I’d go out and assist anyone in need,” he recalled. Driven by his vision, Mohammed opened the way for others to join, expanding his efforts and creating a formal pathway for volunteers. “When I opened the door to volunteering, the team grew to 10, and now we’re 20. Each member is trained and fully prepared for the unique challenges of desert rescues.”

Mohammed maintains strict criteria for those who join. Age is not a barrier, but each driver must have a valid UAE driver’s licence and a registered car in good condition, without any modifications. “Our focus is on readiness and safety,” he said, “and the volunteers are dedicated to staying prepared and trained for desert rescues.”

The team’s equipment standards are equally rigorous, specially chosen to handle the demands of desert rescues. Vehicles are outfitted with advanced tools and emergency gear. “Our equipment is top-notch, including air compressors, high-pressure systems, and specialised tools like air jacks, which are vital for sand extractions,” Mohammed explained. “Each member must be prepared for any situation — from flat tyres to fires.”

The Al Ain Desert Rescue Team has conducted numerous challenging operations across Al Ain. “Our team knows the Al Ain desert very well now,” said Mohammed, “and with a video from the person in distress showing their surroundings, we can locate and assist quickly.”

Beyond Al Ain, the team has participated in rescues across the country, including a mission in Ras Al Khaimah. Severe weather there caused flash flooding, and Mohammed’s team swiftly mobilised alongside local authorities to rescue stranded families and vehicles. “In Ras Al Khaimah, we coordinated with the police to navigate flooded roads, and we even helped evacuate stranded families from homes and streets.”

Another significant operation came during the Al Ghadeer storm in Al Ain, which caused roads to collapse and left vehicles trapped in flooded wadis. “When Al Ghadeer was hit, our team was there. We worked tirelessly to pull cars out of deep floodwaters and mud while ensuring everyone’s safety,” Mohammed explained. “The terrain had turned treacherous, and only a team trained for these conditions could handle it.”

Beyond rescue missions, the team also works to keep Al Ain’s desert landscapes clean and safe, undertaking regular volunteer clean-up drives as part of their "Al Ain Desert is Safe" initiative. “We’re committed to more than rescue; we’re here to protect this desert we love,” Mohammed added. “Our clean-up efforts show respect for the land and ensure visitors find it safe and welcoming.”