Dh150,000 fines waived in UAE visa amnesty: Man lands job, hopes to re-enrol kids in school

Syed Irfan Nazar with family

Syed Irfan Nazar’s life spiralled into uncertainty after he suddenly lost his job in 2022. The 45-year-old Pakistani expat’s visa was cancelled by his former employer, leaving him, his wife, and their five children in financial as well as legal trouble.

“I couldn’t even afford milk for my children,” he said.

Returning to Pakistan was not an option for Nazar. “I have been to my hometown in Pakistan only a few times, once for my wedding and the other times when my father and mother passed away. There is no one left for us there. I cannot imagine leaving the UAE.”

Nazar had arrived in the UAE in 2000 when his father was working here, and since then, he switched a couple of jobs. When he lost his last job, he kept looking for opportunities but could not find anything. “I tried everything I could, but the jobs just weren’t there."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The financial strain forced him to withdraw his two children from school. “It broke my heart to tell them they couldn’t go to school any more. They didn’t understand why this was happening,” he said.

As days turned into months, Nazar and his family remained dependent on the kindness of friends to survive. “I will always be grateful to those who shared meals with us. Without them, I don’t know how we would have managed.”

Despite their support, the family’s situation worsened. “Eventually, our visas expired, and we became illegal residents. The uncertainty was unbearable,” said Nazar.

While the family had a roof over their heads, rent arrears started piling up. “The landlord was patient, but the unpaid rent kept increasing,” he said. On top of this, fines for overstaying reached over Dh150,000. “The fine was something I couldn’t comprehend. I had no idea how I could ever clear it.”

Then came a ray of hope — the UAE amnesty visa programme. “When I heard about it, I felt like it was help from the Almighty,” said Nazar. The amnesty initiative offered residents with expired visas a chance to regularise their status without penalties. “It was a lifeline for my family and me,” he said.

On the fifth day of the programme, Nazar and his family visited the amnesty centre in Al Awir to resolve their status. “I was nervous, but the officials were kind and understanding. They guided us through the process,” he said. The family’s visas were regularised, giving them 14 days to exit the country.

Nazar’s luck instantly changed after getting an outpass at the amnesty centre. He landed a job as a sales executive with Hotpack, a leading packaging manufacturing company based in the UAE. The new position not only provided him with a stable income but also paved the way for a more secure future.

While his own visa was regularised, he is now working to obtain visas for his wife and children. “My position in the company offers me a visa, and now I have to manage the visas of my family,” he said.

Mujeeb Rahman, deputy general manager at Hotpack, explained why he decided to hire Nazar. “Nazar’s story was very emotional. He had gone through a lot after losing his job. Yet, he kept trying,” said Rahman.

“When Abdullah Lashkari, a GDRFA official, introduced Nazar to me, I was moved by his determination. His talent and experience were exactly what we were looking for in our company,” Rahman added.

The authorities soon announced that overstayers who availed of the amnesty could remain in the UAE until October 31. “That extension was another blessing. It gave me time to figure out how to secure my family’s future,” said Nazar. When the amnesty was further extended until December 31, Nazar was relieved further. “Every extra day is an opportunity to get closer to stability,” he said. Currently, Nazar is focused on saving money to obtain visas for his wife and children. “I am doing everything I can to make it happen,” he said. He also plans to enrol his children back in school next academic year. “I want to give them the education they deserve. It’s my priority,” he added. Reflecting on his ordeal, Nazar expressed gratitude for the support he received and the opportunities provided by the UAE government. “This country has given me a second chance. I will never forget that,” he said. For Nazar, the worst is now behind him, and the future looks brighter. “My kids will go back to school. We will have a stable life again. That’s all I ever wanted,” Nazar said. ALSO READ: 'Their relief is our joy': Volunteers in Dubai help overstayers navigate amnesty process UAE: Illegal residents warned of intensified inspections after visa amnesty ends, urged to 'start a new life'