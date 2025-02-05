UAE rejects attempts to displace Palestinians

KT File Photo: Shihab

The UAE said it rejects any attempts to displace Palestinians, and stressed the importance of halting any settlement activities that threaten regional stability.

The country called on the international community to "address the root causes of this prolonged conflict", in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The world reacted with shock as US President Donald Trump said US would "take over the Gaza strip" and "own it", in a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Trump has previously called Gaza a "demolition site" and proposed the permanent resettlement of over two million Palestinians into neighbouring Arab nations.

The announcement followed Trump's shock proposal earlier on Tuesday for the permanent resettlement of the more than two million Palestinians from Gaza to neighbouring countries, calling the enclave — where the first phase of a fragile Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage release deal is in effect — a "demolition site."

Trump termed the Gaza strip as having the potential to be the "Riviera of the Middle East", a statement that has drawn strong condemnation from Palestinian expats in UAE.

The UAE reiterated the importance of finding a serious political horizon to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and establish an independent Palestinian state.

The country added that communication, dialogue, and diplomatic solutions is necessary for a comprehensive peace process. The UAE rejects infringement of the Palestinians' inalienable rights and international community must intensify efforts to reach a just, permanent solution, the Ministry added.

The country called on bodies such as the United Nations and the UN Security Council to fulfil their responsibilities to end illegal practices in contravention of international law.

After the ceasefire, the priority must remain eliminating tension, violence, extremism; and providing protection for all civilians, as well as facilitating the urgent, safe, and sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid to the strip, the statement said.