UAE: Admissions for IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi now open; eligibility, deadline, all you need to know

The much-awaited admission process for undergraduate courses at the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi Abu Dhabi has kicked off.
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) for setting up an IIT-Delhi campus in the UAE capital was inked between the Indian Ministry of Education and Abu Dhabi’s Education and Knowledge Department (ADEK) during the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the country last year.
IIT-Delhi is a premier technical and research institute funded by the Indian government.
In the the academic year 2024-25, the IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi campus is offering two bachelor’s programmes -- B. Tech. in computer science and engineering, and B. Tech. in energy engineering.
There are a total of 60 seats available, with each programme offering 30 seats. The first batch of students will be admitted in August or September.
The admissions for the academic programmes will be through two modes: Combined Admission Entrance Test (CAET) 2024 and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE–Advanced) 2024. The eligibility criteria and other details/ requirements of JEE (Advanced) can be found at https://jeeadv.ac.in/index.html.
Indians residing in the UAE, Emiratis, and international students may be eligible to appear for CAET based on the five qualifying criteria:
Another criterion to be eligible for CAET 2024 requires the applicants residing in the UAE to secure a valid score either in EmSAT OR SAT.
Indian nationals who are children of UAE residents living in UAE for at least the past five years and have completed their Class/Grade 10 to 12 schooling in the UAE. Other than UAE and Indian nationals, candidates who have secured a Person of Indian Origin (PIO) and Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card on or after March 4, 2021, shall be considered international students.
The marks scored in the following five subjects will be considered for calculating the aggregate marks and the cut-off marks for percentile: physics, chemistry, mathematics, a language, and one more subject other than the above four.
Lastly, a one-year relaxation will be given to UAE nationals who have served one year of compulsory military service supported by a valid certificate.
Important dates of CAET
May 16: Start of online registration
June 3: End of online registration
June 14: Admit card available for download
June 23: Entrance test
July 7: Declaration of result
July-August: Seat allocation process
For further details regarding eligibility tests, centres and submission of applications, visit https://abudhabi.iitd.ac.in or write to adadmissions@abudhabi.iitd.ac.in.
