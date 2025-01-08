UAE adds 19 individuals, entities to terrorism list over Muslim Brotherhood links

KT Photo: Shihab

The UAE has decided to include 19 individuals and entities on local terrorism lists due to their links to the terrorist Muslim Brotherhood organisation.

Eleven individuals and eight entities were added to the local terrorism lists in accordance with laws and legislation adopted in the Emirates.

This came after the Cabinet issued Resolution No. (1) of 2025 regarding the approval of the list of terrorist individuals and organisations.

The decision comes within the framework of the UAE’s keenness and joint efforts at the local and international levels to target and disrupt networks linked to financing terrorism and its accompanying activities, directly and indirectly.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In implementation of the issued decision, financial institutions and regulatory authorities must implement and take the necessary measures, in accordance with the laws and legislation approved in the country.

The list of individuals includes: