UAE: Additional police patrols around schools to ease traffic

Published: Tue 29 Aug 2023, 3:26 PM Last updated: Tue 29 Aug 2023, 6:47 PM

UAE's Ministry of Interior has rolled out its latest campaign, "Our Children Are a Trust," coinciding with the commencement of the academic year.

The campaign has a range of measures, including increasing traffic patrols to monitor both main and secondary roads around schools.

This seeks to facilitate smooth traffic flow, preventing congestion, and ensuring safe transportation for students.

As a comprehensive effort, the campaign also introduces informative traffic awareness programmes and workshops.

These sessions are designed to familiarise participants, particularly school bus drivers and supervisors, with traffic regulations, guidelines, and safety protocols.

Central to the awareness drive is the use of various communication channels, including social media platforms and traffic awareness points scattered across the country's roadways.

Secure traffic environment

Brig. Gen. Eng. Hussain Ahmed Al Harthy, Deputy Chairman of the Federal Traffic Council, underscores collaborative efforts for comprehensive awareness about risks, uniting law enforcement to enhance security through unified campaigns.

Pointed out that the traffic awareness plan involves stakeholders to boost awareness and safety measures, aiming for a secure traffic environment.

He stated: "We continue with each new academic year to collaborate with the Ministry of Education and relevant authorities to ensure traffic safety for school students. This requires the combined efforts of all parties involved in student safety, starting from families, schools, educational and administrative bodies, as well as supervisors and school bus drivers."

Prior to the campaign's launch, the Ministry of Interior and police leadership introduced a notable initiative, titled "Accident-Free Day," on the first day of the academic year.

This initiative focused on showcasing readiness plans, securing school entrances, optimizing road traffic, and intensifying awareness-raising endeavours among drivers and bus supervisors.

