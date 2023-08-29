UAE: Additional police patrols around schools to ease traffic

Residents came together to raise money for The Little Wings Foundation that works extensively with children from Palestine
UAE's Ministry of Interior has rolled out its latest campaign, "Our Children Are a Trust," coinciding with the commencement of the academic year.
The campaign has a range of measures, including increasing traffic patrols to monitor both main and secondary roads around schools.
This seeks to facilitate smooth traffic flow, preventing congestion, and ensuring safe transportation for students.
As a comprehensive effort, the campaign also introduces informative traffic awareness programmes and workshops.
These sessions are designed to familiarise participants, particularly school bus drivers and supervisors, with traffic regulations, guidelines, and safety protocols.
Central to the awareness drive is the use of various communication channels, including social media platforms and traffic awareness points scattered across the country's roadways.
Brig. Gen. Eng. Hussain Ahmed Al Harthy, Deputy Chairman of the Federal Traffic Council, underscores collaborative efforts for comprehensive awareness about risks, uniting law enforcement to enhance security through unified campaigns.
Pointed out that the traffic awareness plan involves stakeholders to boost awareness and safety measures, aiming for a secure traffic environment.
He stated: "We continue with each new academic year to collaborate with the Ministry of Education and relevant authorities to ensure traffic safety for school students. This requires the combined efforts of all parties involved in student safety, starting from families, schools, educational and administrative bodies, as well as supervisors and school bus drivers."
Prior to the campaign's launch, the Ministry of Interior and police leadership introduced a notable initiative, titled "Accident-Free Day," on the first day of the academic year.
This initiative focused on showcasing readiness plans, securing school entrances, optimizing road traffic, and intensifying awareness-raising endeavours among drivers and bus supervisors.
ALSO READ:
Residents came together to raise money for The Little Wings Foundation that works extensively with children from Palestine
'It is a matter of pride for us,' said Sumaiya, representing her school managed by Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust
The group landed in Abu Dhabi includes 77 children accompanied by 43 members of their families
Inviting the world to unite in the fight against climate change, the fully immersive program saw the participation of over 7,000 people
The Crown Prince of Dubai, has taken to Instagram to share an 'unveiling' of two iconic statues
The ship, which departed from Fujairah, is carrying 3,465 tonnes of food supplies, 420 tonnes of shelter materials among others
The celebration started at 3pm, offering participants a delightful three-hour voyage along the backdrop of Sharjah skyline
Air India Express will give passengers a chance to avail the discount on bookings made until December 3, 2023