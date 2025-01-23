UAE 'actively monitoring' coloured food items after US bans red dye used in candies, cakes

The UAE is stepping up its vigilance on food safety by "actively monitoring" products, particularly those containing colour additives, authorities said on Thursday.

This comes after the US on Wednesday banned the use of a synthetic food dye that gives some candies, snacks, fruit products, cakes and certain oral medications a cherry-red colour, following evidence that the dye causes cancer in laboratory rats.

The Food and Drug Administration's ban on Red No. 3 dye in food items comes more than three decades after it was prohibited for use in cosmetics. The dye is currently used in nearly 3,000 food products in the US.

In the UAE, imported food products are subjected to strict inspections at entry points in coordination with local authorities. Food products are regularly sampled and tested to ensure they are safe for consumption.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment is implementing measures to ensure the safety of food products, including additives and colourants. These efforts involve continuously updating technical specifications and regulations based on scientific principles to safeguard consumer health and safety.

The UAE regulators specify permissible limits for colourant additives to ensure they do not pose risks to consumer health. These limits are based on risk assessments, international references, and globally recognised standards.