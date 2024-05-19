UAE: Abu Dhabi upgrades lighting system in Sheikh Zayed Tunnel

One station is scheduled to return to service next week, after 'all necessary maintenance and testing jobs have been completed'
Abu Dhabi Transport has replaced 5,071 LED lamps inside Sheikh Zayed Tunnel. The lighting system upgrade in the 6.3-km tunnel is in line with the latest technologies meant to enhance energy efficiency and reinforce sustainability in urban infrastructure in the UAE.
The new lights in Abu Dhabi's major artery would slash maintenance costs and raise the period of non-stop operation of the tunnel.
In addition, they will result in reducing electrical energy consumption by up to 17 per cent.
The lights also have the ability to control the degree of lighting and colours, thereby adapting to road conditions and time. They will also significantly improve the night environment inside the tunnel by increasing the visibility for drivers and reducing probability of traffic mishaps.
