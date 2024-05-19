UAE: Abu Dhabi upgrades lighting system in Sheikh Zayed Tunnel

Published: Sun 19 May 2024, 4:07 PM

Abu Dhabi Transport has replaced 5,071 LED lamps inside Sheikh Zayed Tunnel. The lighting system upgrade in the 6.3-km tunnel is in line with the latest technologies meant to enhance energy efficiency and reinforce sustainability in urban infrastructure in the UAE.

The new lights in Abu Dhabi's major artery would slash maintenance costs and raise the period of non-stop operation of the tunnel.

In addition, they will result in reducing electrical energy consumption by up to 17 per cent.

