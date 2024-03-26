UAE: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank contributes Dh3 million to Mothers' Endowment campaign

The festival, which being observed on March 25 across various regions of India and Nepal, symbolises the onset of spring
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), the leading financial institution, has contributed Dh3 million in support to the Mothers' Endowment campaign, launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
The campaign aims to honour mothers by establishing a Dh1 billion endowment fund to sustainably support the education of millions around the world.
Organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the campaign's proceeds will go towards implementing education projects in collaboration with humanitarian organisations, in order to provide millions of underprivileged individuals with the tools and skills needed to lead independent lives.
The campaign has so far raised Dh770 million in donations, two weeks after its launch.
