UAE: Abu Dhabi event aims to create collective vision for brighter future of global health

The inaugural edition of Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week (ADGHW), hosted by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), will be a platform to accelerate collaboration, innovation, and investment, across the global healthcare and life-science ecosystem.

The three-day event from May 13 will gather health ministers, global policymakers, innovators, researchers, investors, and entrepreneurs to explore the paradigm shift from healthcare to health, a top official said during a media interaction.

“The most important phenomenon will be the transition from healthcare to health,” Dr Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the DoH – Abu Dhabi, said.

The event will mark a significant paradigm shift in how societies approach the concept of well-being and reflect a broader understanding of what constitutes true health — a departure from the traditional reactive model of treating illnesses to a proactive focus on promoting holistic health and wellness.

The event will serve as a catalyst for the exchange of insights to create a collective vision for a brighter future of global health. The key focus will be on personalised precision care, the biotech revolution, the power of data and AI in healthcare, and tech-enabled new models of care, among others.

“The three-day event promises to fuel dialogue, anticipate the future healthcare demands, and embrace the paradigm shift from reactive to proactive care with an ultimate goal of co-designing a healthcare system which is outcomes-focused and equipped with sustainable, innovative, and agile infrastructure,” Dr Al Ghaithi noted, highlighting the need for having a robust ecosystem that enables prevention, early detection, and medical intervention whenever needed.

About 5,000 attendees, 1,000 delegates, 200 speakers, and 100 exhibitors are expected at the Adnec for the event held under the theme “Accelerating the future of global healthcare”. The event will facilitate conversations to find solutions to the most pressing global healthcare challenges and to foster actionable strategies to address critical issues through cross-sector collaboration.

“We look forward to welcoming the global healthcare research, innovation, and investment communities in Abu Dhabi to create and together achieve a bold, collective vision for a brighter future of global health,” Dr Al Ghaithi underlined.

Among the highlights will be the Health Leaders’ Forum structured around four thematic pillars — public-private partnerships; technology, AI, and innovation; global health equity and sustainability; and ethics and standards.

Throughout the event, the Future Health Summit will host keynote speeches, panel sessions, and discussions around themes central to the healthcare industry, focusing on creating impact on individual, community, and global level. Themes range from AI to microbiomes, regenerative medicine, longevity, and covering genomics to a fast-growing centre for preventative and precision medicine.

The DoH is collaborating with key strategic partners within the healthcare ecosystem, including M42, PureHealth, Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft, Burjeel Holdings, GSK, Institute for Healthier Living Abu Dhabi (IHLAD), Novartis, Viatris, AstraZeneca, Sanofi and more to bring the vision of better health to life.

