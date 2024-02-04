UAE residents warned of house fires; 9 rules to follow while using firewood indoors

Published: Sun 4 Feb 2024, 1:24 PM Last updated: Sun 4 Feb 2024, 1:27 PM

As temperatures see a drastic dip and the chilly breeze settles, many UAE residents are heading out for camping and outdoor activities. Some even take to their homes to light fires to keep them warm.

It's crucial to maintain your safety while making the best of the season. Abu Dhabi Police has put out safety guidelines for the public to follow while using firewood and heating appliances in the premise of their homes.

Here are some factors to keep in mind before starting a fire to ensure no incidents like house fires or choking taking place.

Residents should avoid starting a fire using firewood or charcoal inside the house or rooms without considering safety measures to avoid suffocation and the outbreak of a fire. Fires or wooden stoves must ideally be lit outside the room.

If such activities are taking place inside a closed room, then one must ensure there are special ducts for the rising smoke to maintain proper ventilation.

When using a wooden stove, especially at night, one must make sure not to sleep next to it to avoid the risks of suffocation or fire.

One must not leave the fire burning when finished and should proceed to extinguish it outside the house.

When using electrical heating appliances, owners must ensure that the wire is not put under any rug and is connected to a safe source.

Those with children in the house should make sure they are not allowed to play near or around the fireplace and must avoid touching it.

Those using such appliances should always be careful of overheating and falling on flammable materials.

Electrical heating appliances should not be used for other heating purposes, drying or incense.

Water or any type of wet substance or material must never be used to extinguish a fire.

Back in February, 2023, two domestic helpers died after inhaling poisonous gas as they left charcoal burning overnight to heat their room in Dubai. In another incident, a woman and her dog died in 2022 in Bur Dubai due to inhaling CO gas leaked from an electric generator which was used after the electricity had been cut off from the villa. Previous to that, in 2020, two maids died from leaving charcoal burning overnight. They were found dead by their employer at his villa after the two workers failed to turn up at work.

The Dubai Police has previously issued a warning to residents about carbon monoxide (CO), calling it a 'silent killer'. The gas is often difficult to detect because it’s colourless and odourless, and can kill people who inhale it unintentionally.

The most common symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion.

