UAE residents warned of house fires; 9 rules to follow while using firewood indoors

As temperatures see a drastic dip and the chilly breeze settles, many UAE residents are heading out for camping and outdoor activities. Some even take to their homes to light fires to keep them warm.
It's crucial to maintain your safety while making the best of the season. Abu Dhabi Police has put out safety guidelines for the public to follow while using firewood and heating appliances in the premise of their homes.
Here are some factors to keep in mind before starting a fire to ensure no incidents like house fires or choking taking place.
Back in February, 2023, two domestic helpers died after inhaling poisonous gas as they left charcoal burning overnight to heat their room in Dubai. In another incident, a woman and her dog died in 2022 in Bur Dubai due to inhaling CO gas leaked from an electric generator which was used after the electricity had been cut off from the villa. Previous to that, in 2020, two maids died from leaving charcoal burning overnight. They were found dead by their employer at his villa after the two workers failed to turn up at work.
The Dubai Police has previously issued a warning to residents about carbon monoxide (CO), calling it a 'silent killer'. The gas is often difficult to detect because it’s colourless and odourless, and can kill people who inhale it unintentionally.
The most common symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion.
