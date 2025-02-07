UAE: 71 countries, 400,000km; how honeymoon road trip led to a global tour for this couple

Photos: Supplied

When Polish couple Greg and Ela Kedzior entered the UAE, they were immediately smitten by the warmth and hospitality of the people. Having travelled across 71 countries and covered over 400,000 kilometres on their motorcycles across the world, they were now set to explore one of the most modern and rapidly developing regions.

“From the moment we crossed into the UAE, we were met with incredible warmth,” said Greg. “Every day brought heartwarming encounters, strangers waving from their cars, chatting with us at gas stations, and even inviting us for meals. What stood out was how effortless and genuine these gestures were. It wasn’t just politeness. It was a deep-rooted culture of hospitality that made us feel welcome like friends rather than passing travellers.”

Beginning of the journey

The couple began their current adventure in September 2024 and named it ‘Expedition East’, which they started from their home in Poland. They travelled through Ukraine, Romania, Moldova, Bulgaria, Turkey, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and finally, the UAE. On Wednesday, they entered Oman and are currently in Salalah.

Always passionate about motorcycles, Greg and Ela had already explored Europe and the Americas. “Motorcycling has always been part of our lives,” said Greg. “It’s not just about reaching new destinations, it’s about experiencing the journey, feeling every moment.”

First adventure

Their first adventure came in 2013 when they embarked on month-long motorcycle trips across Europe. However, it was their seven-week honeymoon road trip through the USA and Canada that truly ignited their passion for long-distance travel. “The freedom, the thrill, and the adventure were like nothing else,” said Greg. “We upgraded our bike and made travel an integral part of our lives.”

Between 2022 and 2023, they undertook an 18-month journey across South and North America, covering 99,000km and visiting every country in the region. “That trip was life-changing,” Ela said. “We met incredible people and learned so much along the way.”

Adapting to challenges

When the Covid pandemic halted their plans in 2020, Greg and Ela took time to re-evaluate and prepare for their next journey. By 2021, with restrictions easing, they had their Pan America bikes ready and set off for Scandinavia, eventually reaching the northernmost parts of Europe. That trip reinforced their love for long-distance motorcycling and paved the way for their current adventure in the Middle East.

“Visiting the UAE and the wider Middle East had always been on our list,” said Ela. “We knew winter would be the perfect season for biking here, and soon, we found ourselves exploring the GCC countries.”

Impressions of the UAE

One of the biggest surprises for them was the quality of roads and infrastructure in the UAE. “Coming from backgrounds in civil engineering and architecture, we were amazed by the scale and vision of the projects here,” Greg said. “The roads are in excellent condition, it’s a biker’s dream.”

Yet, beyond the infrastructure, it was the genuine hospitality of the people that left the greatest impression. “Everywhere we went, strangers approached us with kindness, eager to share their culture and stories,” said Ela.

Their experience in the UAE was further enriched by the local motorcycle community. "One of the most memorable moments was visiting Abu Dhabi and meeting fellow riders," said Greg. The road ahead For Greg and Ela, long-distance motorcycling is about freedom and connection. "Riding a bike is different from driving a car," said Greg. "In a car, it's like watching a movie through a screen, but on a bike, you are living the experience, you feel the wind, the rain, the heat, the scents. It's so much more immersive." As part of 'Expedition East,' they plan to continue toward Australia and possibly New Zealand, exploring one country at a time. "We are not in a rush — the journey itself is the goal," Greg said. "As long as we can keep going, we will."