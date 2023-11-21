UAE: 62 healthcare champions honoured for their service

Published: Tue 21 Nov 2023, 6:22 PM

The Annual Health Awards 2023 organised by Health Magazine, honoured 63 outstanding healthcare professionals in the UAE and saw the attendance of more than 800 healthcare leaders from the public and private sectors at the Grand Hyatt.

Nurses are the backbone of a health care system, said Kate Hoffman, Group Chief Nurse at NMC, after one of the hospital's nurses received the award for Best Chief Nursing Officer.

“Nurses at any hospital ensure that every patient deserves outstanding care. They have been recognised for their commitment and dedication,” said Hoffman.

Held under the patronage of the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, the awards aim to advance comprehensive healthcare practices by highlighting and honouring individuals and organizations for their outstanding contributions to holistic well-being.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, graced the occasion as the chief guest, presenting the prestigious Annual Health Awards 2023 to 52 outstanding contributors from both public and private sectors, alongside honouring 11 special awardees for their pioneering roles in shaping the healthcare industry of the region.

Al Nahyan congratulated the winners. “The award is recognised for sustained dedication and commitment, as well as remarkable achievements. They honour the hard work, the endurance, and the focus that innovation requires,” said Al Nahyan.

“These awards highlight the winners’ outstanding work and give us a chance to thank them for their contributions to society. This celebration is an expression of both our pride and our gratitude. It is also a celebration of the values we share and hold dear,” added Al Nahyan.

For traditional medicine in Health Tech Categories, Holistic Healing Medical Center, Dubai was awarded for the approach in excellence in Homeopathy.

The clinic was started 25 years ago to provide service in holistic healing. “Since our humble beginnings in 1998 with a small clinic for holistic health has driven us to make a positive impact,” said Diana Zeitouni, general manager at Holistic Healing Medical Center.

“Today, we celebrate over 150,000 successful cases of healing through natural methods, guided by the trust and belief of our cherished patients. Being included in the awards alongside numerous allopathic medicine clinics and hospitals is a significant achievement,” added Zeitouni.

Expressing his support for the excellence program, Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder president of the Thumbay Group said that the Annual Health Awards is driven by the desire to foster positivity, inclusivity, and the boundless potential in promoting the achievements of every healthcare professional and institution.

“The UAE has a rich tradition of championing innovation, and we are actively working to uphold this legacy by recognizing the contributions of individuals and organizations. The 4th Annual Health Awards provided an ideal platform to showcase and applaud the commendable efforts taking place in the UAE, thereby inspiring future generations,” said Dr Thumbay Moideen.

