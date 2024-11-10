6.6 magnitude earthquake hits Cuba coasts: NCM

An earthquake with 6.6 magnitude has been recorded on the coasts of Cuba at 8.49pm UAE time on Sunday, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said as per the National Seismic Network.

The US national Tsunami Centre, however, said no Tsunami warning was issued after the powerful shake in Cuba region.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) has revised the shake's magnitude to 6.6 and said it was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles).

(With inputs from Reuters)