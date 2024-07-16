UAE: 5GB free data for Virgin Mobile users affected by service disruption

Published: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 8:10 PM Last updated: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 8:26 PM

Virgin Mobile users who experienced service disruption on Monday will get 5GB of free data as an apology to the affected customers, the company has confirmed to Khaleej Times on Tuesday.

“All customers should receive their free data in their account by end of day tomorrow (Wednesday),” the company said.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience that was caused during Monday’s outage as we know our customers expect an uninterrupted connection with an unparalleled customer experience,” said Rob Beswick, Virgin Mobile UAE managing director.

Rob Beswick

He added: “The team worked extremely hard to minimise the disruption and keep our customers updated –we therefore hope that the free data we’re providing to customers, goes someway to making up for the inconvenience caused.”

Some Virgin customers were unable to make or receive calls on Monday morning. Users were also unable to open the mobile application.

Residents took to social media to express their frustration, stating that there was no "team support", and "customer service was not working" while the app, mobile network and data remained down.