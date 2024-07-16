UAE: 5GB free data for Virgin Mobile users affected by service disruption

The airline will codeshare with Batik Air, and customers can transit through Kuala Lumpur International to various destinations in South-east Asia
Virgin Mobile users who experienced service disruption on Monday will get 5GB of free data as an apology to the affected customers, the company has confirmed to Khaleej Times on Tuesday.
“All customers should receive their free data in their account by end of day tomorrow (Wednesday),” the company said.
“We’re sorry for the inconvenience that was caused during Monday’s outage as we know our customers expect an uninterrupted connection with an unparalleled customer experience,” said Rob Beswick, Virgin Mobile UAE managing director.
He added: “The team worked extremely hard to minimise the disruption and keep our customers updated –we therefore hope that the free data we’re providing to customers, goes someway to making up for the inconvenience caused.”
Some Virgin customers were unable to make or receive calls on Monday morning. Users were also unable to open the mobile application.
Residents took to social media to express their frustration, stating that there was no "team support", and "customer service was not working" while the app, mobile network and data remained down.
Virgin Mobile explained: “At 8.22am Monday (July 15), Virgin Mobile customers in the UAE experienced a network service disruption.
“Specifically, data, voice and SMS services were affected between 8.22 and 11.50am. The customer and dealer app also experienced partial outage between 8.22am and 3.33pm."
During the service disruption, Virgin Mobile's customer care handled 13,000 chats. However, the response time to customers were impacted due to the high volume of unplanned incoming customer queries caused by the event.
The company said: “Virgin Mobile UAE provided regular public updates during the outage to customers through its social media channels and SMS, following validated information shared by the Tech Team during the disruption
