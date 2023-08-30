UAE: 565 firms fined up to Dh100,000, facing legal action for fake Emiratisation

Published: Wed 30 Aug 2023, 5:05 PM Last updated: Wed 30 Aug 2023, 9:50 PM

About 565 companies were found to have hired a total of 824 UAE nationals in bogus Emiratisation jobs since mid-last year, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced. The Ministry said that “the necessary legal and administrative action against them” has been initiated.

“Fake Emiratisation is a clear violation of Emiratisation-related decisions and the regulations of the Nafis programme,” MoHRE said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Legal and administrative procedures have been taken against violating establishments, including degrading their categorization within MoHRE’s systems, imposing fines ranging from Dh20,000 to Dh100,000, and potential referral to the Public Prosecution, based on the level of the violation.”

The Ministry has ceased Nafis payments from nationals proven to have been involved in fake Emiratisation and recovered previous financial support.

“This move is in accordance with the UAE Cabinet Resolution No. 44 of 2023, which modifies some provisions of the Cabinet Resolution No. 95 of 2022 on penalties and administrative fines related to Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council’s (Nafis) initiatives and programmes,” MoHRE explained. “We are committed to enforcing Emiratisation policies and tracking violations that aim to undermine its objectives.

What is bogus Emiratisation?

Emiratisation is considered fake when it is confirmed that a UAE national works in a nominal job without real tasks to meet the establishment’s required Emiratisation targets, and/or when an Emirati is rehired in the same establishment with the aim of circumventing data and benefiting from the relevant benefits of Emiratisation.

Companies indulging in bogus Emiratisation are penalized for their violations. Besides imposing financial penalties, violating companies are downgraded to the lowest category within the classification system of private sector establishments registered with the ministry. This step comes with several consequences for private companies, including higher fees for Mohre services.

“The efficient tracking by the Ministry's digital and field monitoring system, which was specifically designed to ensure that private sector establishments are meeting their commitments related to the Emiratisation decisions, has proven these violations,” MOHRE added.

Highest number of Emiratis in private sector

Over 17,000 private establishments employ Emiratis, with the total number of nationals working in the private sector exceeding 81,000. This is the highest number of Emiratis working in the private sector in the country’s history.

The Ministry appreciated the “commitment to the targeted Emiratisation targets,” shown by most private sector establishments, saying that the public-private partnership “strengthens the country’s economic development objectives.”

MoHRE has called on members of the community to report any violations by contacting the call center at 600590000 or using the Ministry's smart app and website.

