UAE: 50-year-old Indian expat wins Dh100,000 Mahzooz prize

A 50-year-old Indian expat — who has been living in the UAE for 20 years now – got the best surprise of his life last Saturday, when he won Dh100,000 in the latest Mahzooz draw.

Sherien, who works as a fire and safety technician, would buy Mahzooz tickets almost every week, hoping to bag the Dh20-million jackpot. He may not have hit the grand prize but it was an unbelievable win — the first time he ever got such an amount, he said.

He was one of Mahzooz's three guaranteed raffle prize winners who took home Dh100,000 each.

Another Indian national, a 35-year-old civil engineer in Kuwait, also won Dh100,000.

Bhagavath, father of a one-year-old son, first learnt about Mahzooz through a colleague at work. He started buying tickets since then, eagerly watching the live draw every week. Last Saturday was his lucky day: He found his raffle ID as one of the winners of the Dh100,000 prize.

The third winner was Mohamed, a 47-year-old customs and clearance professional. Hailing from Kenya, he has been residing in the UAE for 24 years.

He is married and has two daughters, aged 9 and 11, who live with him in the UAE. Much like the other winners, Mohamed has been participating in Mahzooz since the draw’s early days, buying tickets almost every week.

On Sunday, Mohamed received a call from Mahzooz. He had been sleeping when the call came in, and he wondered if he was still dreaming as he heard the news.

