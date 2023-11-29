UAE: 50% discount on traffic violations announced in Fujairah

Published: Wed 29 Nov 2023, 4:42 PM Last updated: Wed 29 Nov 2023, 5:07 PM

On the ocassion of the 52nd UAE National Day, Fujairah Police has announced a 50 per cent discount on traffic violations, a cancellation of traffic points and on the value of vehicle impoundment.

The authority has said that for a period of 52 days from November 30, the reduction will be provided as long as it does not include aggravated violations.

This will only be applicable to violations that have taken place before November 30, 2023.

Major General Mohammed Ahmed bin Ghanem Al Kaabi, Commander-in-Chief of Fujairah Police, confirmed that the decision came out of His Highness’s keenness to make citizens and residents happy in completing the procedures involved in vehicle licensing systems, on the occasion of the country’s 52nd Union Day. Al Kaabi said: "Fujairah Police is keen to implement initiatives that will bring joy and happiness to customers and help them complete their traffic transactions with ease and ease."

Colonel Saleh Muhammad Al-Dhanhani, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, called on community members to seize the opportunity and expedite the payment of violations, benefit from the discount during this period, and end the accumulated traffic violations.

