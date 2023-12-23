UAE: 5 steps to follow when a loved one dies in the country

There will also be services in various languages at churches in Dubai
Losing a loved one can evoke a roller-coaster of emotions ranging from grief to exhaustion, with the added apprehension about settling formalities and legal matters.
The UAE has established mandatory steps that need to be followed in the case of an individual's death — be it citizens, expats or visitors. Authorities have also created a digitalised and streamlined route for people to avoid any hassle during such times.
From reporting a person's death to paying your final respects, here's a guide to what to do when a loved one passes away in the country.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
First and foremost, those closest to the loved ones have to immediately report the death to authorities. There are two scenarios that may play out here:
Death outside hospital: In this case, one must immediately call the police on 999 to inform them about the death, after which the authorities will file an initial death report and move the body to the government morgue.
Death inside hospital: If a person dies inside the hospital, the authorities file an initial death report and move the deceased to a government morgue.
Officials at the morgue then issue a death certificate declaration. This document needs to be stamped by the police, after which they issue a no objection certificate (NOC). Loved ones of the deceased can get the official death certificate only after the NOC is produced.
In cases of releasing the body, embalming at the mortuary or taking the deceased back to his/her home country, separate NOCs might be needed.
After the NOC has been issued by the police, one must apply for an official death certificate. The channels may differ depending on the emirate where the deceased resided. Those from Dubai can do this through the Dubai Health Authority. Abu Dhabi does this through its Department of Health portal. The Ministry of Health and Prevention is another option that offers online services to people residing in any emirate. Here is what the process looks like for each authority:
Ministry of Health and Prevention
A fee of Dh60 is charged to get the certificate. It takes up to a day for the document to be issued.
Department of Health Abu Dhabi
A fee of Dh50 is charged.
Dubai Health Authority
If a death takes place in hospital premises, then the medical institution directly provides the death certificate. In the case of a death happening outside the hospital, the deceased's loved ones must call the DHA toll number to complete the process.
It is important to note that the certificate stamped by the DHA or the Department of Health Abu Dhabi is equivalent to the certificate provided by the Ministry of Health and Prevention.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation will attest the death certificate. It is important to do this especially if the deceased will be sent to their home country.
Additionally in this case, the death certificate needs to be translated. NOC from the embassy or the consulate of the deceased is also required. These authorities are in charge of cancelling the passport and registering the person's death in their home country.
The Department of Naturalisation and Residency is in charge of cancelling the residents' visa. This process may vary from each emirate.
If an expat has died, close ones should contact the embassy or consulate of their home country and inform of their demise. The deceased may be cremated or buried in the UAE or their bodies may be sent to their home countries, on showing the required documents.
ALSO READ:
There will also be services in various languages at churches in Dubai
Um Saeed calls on all mothers and seniors to set a good example for younger generations
The country also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims
From wearing face masks to keeping hands clean, UAE doctors list safety measures that can help prevent infection
A child who weighs 178kg is the heaviest participant in the new category for students
Some departments and institutions, however, have been excluded
The automatic fee collection for ticketless parking will be charged using vehicle plate recognition
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in an advisory that it is now following up on the health status of the couple