UAE: 4 types of residency visas that allow expats to work

The UAE is home to over 9.06 million expats from 200 countries worldwide and offers exceptional living standards. The expat community is experiencing rapid growth in the Emirates and is attributed to residence visa changes and civil law reforms.
A residence visa is issued to people already in the country after entering the UAE on an entry or tourist visa. It allows them to live and work in the country and can last from two to ten years, depending on the sponsor and the type of permit.
The UAE offers four types of residency to expats seeking employment opportunities in the country. Below are different types of permits.
The Green Visa is a type of residence visa that allows holder to self-sponsor for five years, eliminating the need for a UAE national or employer to sponsor their visas. It is designed to attract highly skilled professionals, investors, entrepreneurs, and students to the country.
Who can apply for a Green Visa?
Freelancers, self-employed and skilled employees can apply for a Green visa.
1. Freelancers and/or self-employed people
Freelancers and/or self-employed people who wish to apply for a Green visa need to submit:
2. Skilled employees
To apply for a Green visa, skilled employees must:
Renewing the visa
The visa is renewable for the same term upon its expiry.
An expat can get a normal employment visa, usually for two years, if he/she is:
Apply for a residency visa for a person working in the private sector – GDRFAD Dubai
Apply for a residency visa for an individual in (free zone) – GDRFAD Dubai
The employer must apply for the standard residence visa.
The UAE’s Golden Visa is a long-term residence visa which enables foreign talents to live, work or study in the UAE while enjoying exclusive benefits which include:
Golden Visa requirements
The requirements to obtain a work permit through the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiritisation (MoHRE) for a UAE golden residency visa holder are:
Skill levels (1 & 2): Bachelor Degree or higher attested by the competent authorities;
Skill level (3 & 4): Diploma graduate or higher - attested by the competent authorities
Skill level (5): High school certificate - attested by the competent authorities
5. Professional license issued by the competent authority, for example doctor, nurse, etc (professional license issued by the Ministry of Health - Department of Health)/Teacher, teacher assistant (Ministry of Education- Knowledge Authority (Dubai) - Abu Dhabi Education Council - Sharjah Education Council), Fitness Trainer (Youth and Sports Authority)/Advocate (Ministry of Justice).
UAE has specific visa regulations for domestic workers. These regulations aim to protect the rights and welfare of domestic workers, who often come from other countries to work in the UAE.
Domestic workers in the UAE are typically sponsored by their employers. This means that their visa is tied to their employment with a specific household.
Here are some key points regarding domestic worker visas in the UAE:
