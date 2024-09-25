UAE: 4 soldiers killed in accident while on duty, 9 others injured

Published: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 8:42 AM Last updated: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 9:08 AM

UAE's Ministry of Defense announced that four members of its armed forces have died in an accident while on duty. Nine others were injured in the incident that took place on Tuesday evening, September 24.

According to the Ministry, the injured personnel were immediately transferred to the hospital and received the necessary medical care. The Ministry also wished them a swift recovery.

The Ministry of Defense mourned the loss of its brave soldiers and extended its heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs.