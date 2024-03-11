UAE: 4 students to trek to Everest Base Camp, raise funds for children of determination

The young quartet is ready to take on the Everest challenge. Photo: Neeraj Murali

A group of young UAE adventurers plan to conquer new heights and champion a noble cause. Meet Suvir, Arhan, Shlok, and Mikhayl, a spirited quartet with a mission: to trek to Everest Base Camp while raising awareness and support for inclusive education.

United under the banner of Jad's Inclusion, these four youngsters are about to embark on a journey that transcends personal triumphs, aiming to create a brighter future for children of determination.

As they prepare to brave the challenges of the Himalayas, they are determined to raise Dh50,000 and spread awareness, hoping to make a lasting difference in the lives of other children.

Suvir, the youngest member at 11, shares his excitement for his first mountain-climbing experience. He admits to feeling scared initially, a natural reaction to such an intimidating challenge.

Talking to Khaleej Times, Suvir said, "Knowing that we are doing this for a cause gives me more energy and courage. It is my first time climbing a mountain, and I was indecisive and scared at first, but after watching many videos and reading articles, I changed my decision."

Unlike Suvir, Arhan, a 14-year-old from India, has previous mountaineering experience. "I have trekked Mount Rainier in 2021, Mount Meru in Tanzania in 2022, and Mount Washington in 2023. When I shared my plan to climb Everest with my friends, they were surprised but also happy and excited for me. This journey will be longer and more challenging, but I feel prepared."

In addition to his mountaineering accomplishments, Arhan is deeply driven by the cause behind the Everest Base Camp trek. Just like his friends, he recognises the importance of inclusive education and the impact it can have on the lives of children of determination and kids with learning disabilities.

“By undertaking this Everest Base Camp trek, I want to raise awareness and support for Jad's Inclusion, an organisation that is making a significant difference in the lives of children with special needs. Together, we can ensure that no child is left behind and that every child has the opportunity to learn, grow, and succeed," Arhan added.

Jad's Inclusion is a non-profit special education centre that provides education and support to children with mild to moderate learning difficulties or delays. The centre aims to bridge the gap between mainstream schools and special needs centres, ensuring that these children receive the education they deserve.

In the months leading up to their Everest Base Camp trek, the four friends have dedicated to thorough training and preparation. Recognising the physical and mental challenges that await them, they have taken major steps to ensure they are ready for the journey.

Shlok, another 14-year-old group member, is excited about the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. "I'm a bit nervous, but I'm mostly excited. Mentally, I have been manifesting reaching the summit of Base Camp, and I believe all the training will be worth it in the end.

"One of the most challenging things would be adjusting to slowly decreasing oxygen level as you climb the mountain." He explains that from the base of Everest to the point where they will be stopping, the oxygen levels will decrease by approximately 10%. Upon reaching the summit, they will only have around 70% of the oxygen they started with, which can pose difficulties and require mental preparedness.

While physical training plays a crucial role in their preparation, their training regimen has encompassed various aspects, including cardiovascular fitness, strength training, endurance exercises, and altitude acclimatisation. They have engaged in regular hiking around the UAE to build their stamina.

Mikhayl, also 14 years old, expresses his gratitude for the opportunity and his connection to Jad's Inclusion. "It's a very special moment for us to be able to embark on such an adventure. I am very grateful to my mother and father for making this happen. After the trek, I hope to make a difference in Jad's Inclusion and let the children there know that they're not alone."

The journey

The young adventurers, accompanied by their families, are scheduled to depart on March 24. Their journey will take them through Kathmandu and Lukla before they begin the challenging trek to Everest Base Camp. With each step they take, they hope to raise awareness and support for inclusive education, inspiring others to join their cause.

Dhiren Harchandani, Arhan and Mikhayl's father, shares his thoughts, "I am thrilled to see my kids and their friends on this incredible adventure. It's a unique opportunity for them to connect with nature, challenge themselves, and learn valuable life lessons. I believe it will be a transformative experience that will deepen their appreciation for the world around them."

